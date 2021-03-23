Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand needs urgent action to tackle the frightening rise and cost of type 2 diabetes

By Jim Mann, Professor of Medicine and Director, Healthier Lives National Science Challenge and the Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre, University of Otago
Share this article
Almost a quarter of a million New Zealanders have type 2 diabetes. If nothing is done to change the current trajectory, the number will increase by 70-90% within 20 years, warns a new report.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan bans TikTok for the second time
~ Evolutionary study suggests prehistoric human fossils 'hiding in plain sight' in Southeast Asia
~ Ten years on from the Syrian uprising, what has prevented an end to the tragedy?
~ ‘Crip Camp’ Brings the Inclusion Revolution to the Oscars
~ Living with a disability is very expensive – even with government assistance
~ 'Dancing' fish could be key to ridding salmon farms of parasites
~ Pakistan bans TikTok for a second time
~ COVID-19 and schizophrenia: A potentially deadly combination
~ How to engage with China over its treatment of Uyghurs
~ Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine's rollercoaster ride continues, but latest results again suggest it is safe and effective
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter