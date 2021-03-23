Living with a disability is very expensive – even with government assistance
By Zachary Morris, Assistant Professor of Social Welfare, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Nanette Goodman, Director of Research, Burton Blatt Institute, Syracuse University
Stephen McGarity, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Tennessee
A household earning the US median income needs an additional $17,690 per year – on top of current government disability benefits programs.
