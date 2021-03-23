Tolerance.ca
COVID-19 and schizophrenia: A potentially deadly combination

By Kaleigh Alkenbrack, Physician, Dalla Lana Fellow in Global Journalism, University of Toronto
People with schizophrenia are almost three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those without the serious mental illness, making it second only to age as a risk factor for mortality.


