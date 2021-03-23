COVID-19’s parallel pandemic: Why we need a mental health 'vaccine'
By Renée El-Gabalawy, Assistant Professor and Clinical Psychologist, University of Manitoba
Jordana Sommer, Doctoral Candidate in Clinical Psychology & Research Associate, University of Manitoba
The mental health effects of the pandemic will likely outlive COVID-19. The goal should be to target mental health symptoms early in order to decrease major long-term effects.
- Tuesday, March 23, 2021