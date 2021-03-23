Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guide to the Classics: Voltaire’s Candide — a darkly satirical tale of human folly in times of crisis

By Matthew Sharpe, Associate Professor in Philosophy, Deakin University
Share this article
A gem of restrained outrage, Voltaire's novella speaks powerfully to us in this time of pandemics, floods, conspiracy theories and growing incivility.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan bans TikTok for a second time
~ COVID-19 and schizophrenia: A potentially deadly combination
~ How to engage with China over its treatment of Uyghurs
~ Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine's rollercoaster ride continues, but latest results again suggest it is safe and effective
~ We've smuggled tiny diamonds into cells, where they could shine light on the development of cancer
~ How the pandemic is shaping voting intentions in the UK
~ The 'Oscar Halo' – how awards and nominations direct where money goes in the film industry
~ COVID-19’s parallel pandemic: Why we need a mental health 'vaccine'
~ 7 'read-aloud' tips for parents to help prevent children's COVID-19 pandemic learning loss
~ Purity culture and the subjugation of women: Southern Baptist beliefs on sex and gender provide context to spa suspect's 'motive'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter