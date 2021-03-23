Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education funding is unfair — and public schools asking parents to chip in makes it worse

By Anna Hogan, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Parents don't only pay for private schools. Many public schools ask parents to make 'voluntary contributions', and many more are upping their fundraising game.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


