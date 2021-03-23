Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC plan for regional hubs makes financial sense and is good politics for the government

By Matt Walsh, Head of the school of journalism, media and culture, Cardiff University
Share this article
The BBC is calling it a “blueprint for the biggest transformation in decades”. The UK’s national public service broadcaster has announced plans to move hundreds of journalists’ jobs and some programme commissioning out of London, to strengthen both local reporting and the creative economy in the UK’s nations and regions.

With hard questions about the BBC’s long-term financial future being asked, it is one of new director general Tim Davie’s big…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Steel is vital to the green transition – here's how to scrub out the industry's emissions
~ Too much social media can be harmful, but it's not addictive like drugs
~ Why election outcomes are being challenged, and why it matters. Ghana as a case in point
~ In Magufuli's shadow: the stark choices facing Tanzania's new president
~ People living in African urban settings do a lot of walking: but their cities aren't walkable
~ Regrowing a tropical forest – is it better to plant trees or leave it to nature?
~ Goldman Sachs: banks benefit from trainees who think they must be superhuman to measure up
~ Yemen: Houthis Attacking Displaced People’s Camps
~ Thousands of Foreigners Unlawfully Held in NE Syria
~ Uzbekistan: Gay Men Face Abuse, Prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter