Steel is vital to the green transition – here's how to scrub out the industry's emissions

By Stephen Carr, Lecturer in Energy Physics, University of South Wales
Coal generated less than 2% of Britain’s electricity in 2020, despite being the largest single energy source seven years earlier. While the country’s electricity gets cleaner every year, there’s one sector where this carbon-rich fossil fuel remains difficult to replace: steelmaking.

If approved, Woodhouse Colliery in Cumbria would be the first deep coal mine to open in the UK for 30 years, and it would produce 2.7 million tonnes of coking coal annually for the steel…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


