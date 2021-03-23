Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why election outcomes are being challenged, and why it matters. Ghana as a case in point

By John Taden, School of Economics, Political, and Policy Sciences, University of Texas at Dallas
The Supreme Court of Ghana has upheld President Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December 7, 2020 polls. This followed a challenge from former president, John Mahama. The court ruled that there was no reason to order a re-run of the poll. Akufo-Addo can now focus on his second term agenda.

This is the second petition of its kind in Ghana over the past eight years. By every indication, we can expect to see more – in Ghana and in other African…


© The Conversation -


