Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People living in African urban settings do a lot of walking: but their cities aren't walkable

By Seth Asare Okyere, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University
Daniel Oviedo, Assistant Professor, UCL
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Assisant Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Mariajose Nieto, PhD student , UCL
Michihiro Kita, Professor, Osaka University
Share this article
African city planners need to promote inclusive cities where residents are not captive walkers but walk because it is accessible, safe and pleasurable to do so.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ BBC plan for regional hubs makes financial sense and is good politics for the government
~ Steel is vital to the green transition – here's how to scrub out the industry's emissions
~ Too much social media can be harmful, but it's not addictive like drugs
~ Why election outcomes are being challenged, and why it matters. Ghana as a case in point
~ In Magufuli's shadow: the stark choices facing Tanzania's new president
~ Regrowing a tropical forest – is it better to plant trees or leave it to nature?
~ Goldman Sachs: banks benefit from trainees who think they must be superhuman to measure up
~ Yemen: Houthis Attacking Displaced People’s Camps
~ Thousands of Foreigners Unlawfully Held in NE Syria
~ Uzbekistan: Gay Men Face Abuse, Prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter