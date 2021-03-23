People living in African urban settings do a lot of walking: but their cities aren't walkable
By Seth Asare Okyere, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University
Daniel Oviedo, Assistant Professor, UCL
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Assisant Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Mariajose Nieto, PhD student , UCL
Michihiro Kita, Professor, Osaka University
African city planners need to promote inclusive cities where residents are not captive walkers but walk because it is accessible, safe and pleasurable to do so.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 23, 2021