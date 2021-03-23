Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of Foreigners Unlawfully Held in NE Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A boy flies a homemade kite in the foreigners’ section of al-Hol camp in northeast Syria on March 15, 2021.  © 2021 Sam Tarling Nearly 43,000 foreign men, women, and children linked to ISIS remain detained in inhuman or degrading conditions by regional authorities in northeast Syria, two years after they were rounded up during the fall of the Islamic State “caliphate,” often with the explicit or implicit consent of their countries of nationality, Human Rights Watch said today. The foreign detainees have never been brought before a court, making their detention arbitrary…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ BBC plan for regional hubs makes financial sense and is good politics for the government
~ Steel is vital to the green transition – here's how to scrub out the industry's emissions
~ Too much social media can be harmful, but it's not addictive like drugs
~ Why election outcomes are being challenged, and why it matters. Ghana as a case in point
~ In Magufuli's shadow: the stark choices facing Tanzania's new president
~ People living in African urban settings do a lot of walking: but their cities aren't walkable
~ Regrowing a tropical forest – is it better to plant trees or leave it to nature?
~ Goldman Sachs: banks benefit from trainees who think they must be superhuman to measure up
~ Yemen: Houthis Attacking Displaced People’s Camps
~ Uzbekistan: Gay Men Face Abuse, Prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter