Human Rights Observatory

Solidarity with Swedish media outlet Realtid ahead of UK defamation case hearing

By rebeccaj
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has joined 23 other organisations in expressing solidarity with the Swedish business and finance publication, Realtid, its editor, and the two journalists being sued for defamation in London. Realtid are due before the High Court on 24 March for a two-day remote hearing that will decide whether England and Wales is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case to be heard.Realtid is being sued by Swedish businessman, Svante Kumlin, and his group of companies Eco Energy World (EEW), for eight articles that they published last year.


© Reporters without borders -


