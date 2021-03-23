Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People gave up on flu pandemic measures a century ago when they tired of them – and paid a price

By J. Alexander Navarro, Assistant Director of the Center for the History of Medicine, University of Michigan
Share this article
Americans were tired of social distancing and mask-wearing. At the first hint the virus was receding, people pushed to get life back to normal. Unfortunately another surge of the disease followed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Open letter from 15 NGOs urging the European Union to take action for the release of Maâti Monjib
~ Solidarity with Swedish media outlet Realtid ahead of UK defamation case hearing
~ Arbitrary detention and torture in Uganda: the government ignores the law
~ Citizenship for the 'Dreamers'? 6 essential reads on DACA and immigration reform
~ Vaccination passport apps could help society reopen – first they have to be secure, private and trusted
~ How good is the AstraZeneca vaccine – and is it really safe? 5 questions answered
~ Privacy may be under threat, but its protection alone isn’t enough to preserve civil liberties
~ Chivalry is not about opening doors, but protecting society's most vulnerable from attack
~ BBC: plan for regional hubs makes financial sense and is good politics for the government
~ Taking the Laz language online, one project at a time: An interview with Eylem Bostanci
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter