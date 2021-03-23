Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evidence of brand new physics at Cern? Why we're cautiously optimistic about our new findings

By Harry Cliff, Particle physicist, University of Cambridge
Konstantinos Alexandros Petridis, Senior lecturer in Particle Physics, University of Bristol
Paula Alvarez Cartelle, Lecturer of Particle Physics, University of Cambridge
If the finding really is the result of new fundamental particles then it will finally be the breakthrough that physicists have been yearning for for decades.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


