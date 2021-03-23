Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF files lawsuit in France accusing Facebook of “deceptive commercial practices”

By paulinea
NewsIn a lawsuit filed with the public prosecutor in Paris on 22 march 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) accuses Facebook of “deceptive commercial practices” on the grounds that the social media company’s promises to provide a “safe” and “error-free” online environment are contradicted by the large-scale proliferation of hate speech and false information on its networks.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


