What is a 1 in 100 year weather event? And why do they keep happening so often?
By Andy Pitman, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science, UNSW
Anna Ukkola, ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW
Seth Westra, Associate Professor, School of Civil, Environmental and Mining Engineering, University of Adelaide
In any given year, there's a 1% chance of a 'once in a century' flood. But that doesn't mean they can't happen more than once in quick succession.
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 22, 2021