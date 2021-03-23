Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US massage parlour shootings should ring alarm bells in Australia: the same racist sexism exists here

By Tegan Larin, PhD Candidate Monash University XYX Lab, Monash University
Share this article
The recent US shootings at massage businesses in Atlanta should ring alarm bells in Australia. Eight people were killed in the attacks, including four Korean women and two Chinese women.

US authorities are still trying to determine the exact motive behind the attack…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Conversation appoints Indigenous and Multimedia editors
~ The Conversation story: celebrating 10 years of news from experts
~ RSF files lawsuit in France accusing Facebook of “deceptive commercial practices”
~ What is a 1 in 100 year weather event? And why do they keep happening so often?
~ Overhaul of NZ women's prison system highlights the risk and doubt surrounding use of force on inmates
~ Thousands of flood-stricken people are sheltering in schools, clubs and halls – but we can do better
~ Super funds have been working for themselves when they should have been working for us. That's about to change
~ Climate explained: how particles ejected from the Sun affect Earth's climate
~ Curious Kids: when I stop spinning, why do I feel dizzy and the world looks like it’s tilting?
~ Almost 90% of sexual assault victims do not go to police — this is how we can achieve justice for survivors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter