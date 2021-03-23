Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Thousands of flood-stricken people are sheltering in schools, clubs and halls – but we can do better

By Mark Maund, Research Affiliate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Kim Maund, Discipline Head – Construction Management, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Thayaparan Gajendran, Associate Professor, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Evacuation and relief centres are often the first place disaster-affected people go, and should provide a minimum standard of living and care. But this standard is not always met.


