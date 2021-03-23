Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Almost 90% of sexual assault victims do not go to police — this is how we can achieve justice for survivors

By Anastasia Powell, Associate Professor, Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Asher Flynn, Associate Professor of Criminology, Monash University
Rachael Burgin, Lecturer in Law, Swinburne University of Technology
On Monday night, Four Corners investigated how Brittany Higgins’s alleged rape at Parliament House was kept quiet for almost two years.

Once again, it highlighted the huge barriers to justice faced by victims of sexual assault.

This comes barely a week after tens of thousands of Australians marched, demanding justice and an end to the harassment and mistreatment of women within federal parliament and beyond.

With sexual violence in the media spotlight on a daily basis,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


