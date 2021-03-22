Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten years after the Arab Spring, Libya has another chance for peace

By Brian McQuinn, Assistant Professor, International Studies, University of Regina
Share this article
Ten years after the Arab Spring, hope has given way to turmoil as Libyans have watched duelling governments and armed groups fight over the country's oil riches. Is a new chance for peace afoot?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals
~ We can't seem to get enough of the Impressionists but can we move on from the sanitised version?
~ Many New Zealand species are already at risk because of predators and habitat loss. Climate change makes things worse
~ More talk, no action: Australia's approach to trade rules restraining vaccine production
~ Yes, women retire with less than men, but boosting compulsory super won't help
~ Medicinal cannabis to manage chronic pain? We don't have evidence it works
~ As one student gets out of bed, another gets in: thousands are 'hot-bedding' in Australia
~ Feminist struggles in times of pandemic: lessons from rural India
~ So-called 'good' suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino students
~ End Pakistan’s Enforced Disappearances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter