Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many New Zealand species are already at risk because of predators and habitat loss. Climate change makes things worse

By Cate Macinnis-Ng, Associate Professor, University of Auckland
Angus Mcintosh, Professor of Freshwater Ecology, University of Canterbury
Share this article
Climate change has long been dismissed as a significant stress to New Zealand's native wildlife, but research shows it exacerbates existing threats such as introduced predators and habitat loss.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals
~ Ten years after the Arab Spring, Libya has another chance for peace
~ We can't seem to get enough of the Impressionists but can we move on from the sanitised version?
~ More talk, no action: Australia's approach to trade rules restraining vaccine production
~ Yes, women retire with less than men, but boosting compulsory super won't help
~ Medicinal cannabis to manage chronic pain? We don't have evidence it works
~ As one student gets out of bed, another gets in: thousands are 'hot-bedding' in Australia
~ Feminist struggles in times of pandemic: lessons from rural India
~ So-called 'good' suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino students
~ End Pakistan’s Enforced Disappearances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter