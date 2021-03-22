Many New Zealand species are already at risk because of predators and habitat loss. Climate change makes things worse
By Cate Macinnis-Ng, Associate Professor, University of Auckland
Angus Mcintosh, Professor of Freshwater Ecology, University of Canterbury
Climate change has long been dismissed as a significant stress to New Zealand's native wildlife, but research shows it exacerbates existing threats such as introduced predators and habitat loss.
