Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More talk, no action: Australia's approach to trade rules restraining vaccine production

By Deborah Gleeson, Associate professor, La Trobe University
Share this article
Papua New Guinea’s COVID-19 outbreak is a portent of the “catastrophic moral failure” the head of the World Health Organization warned of in January due to poor countries being pushed to the back of the vaccine queue.

Australia has gifted 8,000 doses to PNG, and vowed to help the nation of almost 9 million secure 1 million more. Earlier this month Australia agreed to work with…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals
~ Ten years after the Arab Spring, Libya has another chance for peace
~ We can't seem to get enough of the Impressionists but can we move on from the sanitised version?
~ Many New Zealand species are already at risk because of predators and habitat loss. Climate change makes things worse
~ Yes, women retire with less than men, but boosting compulsory super won't help
~ Medicinal cannabis to manage chronic pain? We don't have evidence it works
~ As one student gets out of bed, another gets in: thousands are 'hot-bedding' in Australia
~ Feminist struggles in times of pandemic: lessons from rural India
~ So-called 'good' suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino students
~ End Pakistan’s Enforced Disappearances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter