Human Rights Observatory

As one student gets out of bed, another gets in: thousands are 'hot-bedding' in Australia

By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute of Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Catherine Hastings, Assistant Researcher, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Gaby Ramia, Associate Professor in Public Policy, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Even before the pandemic added to their financial stresses, a survey of international students suggests more than 20,000 were renting beds that are available to them for only certain hours.


© The Conversation -


