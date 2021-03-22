Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

So-called 'good' suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino students

By Gabriel Rodriguez, Assistant Professor, Iowa State University
Share this article
Many Americans think of the suburbs as exclusive enclaves for white, middle-class people. Yet reality paints a different picture. In recent decades suburbs across the country have rapidly become more socioeconomically, ethnically and racially diverse.

In fact, since 2010 most people in the U.S. – including people of color – call suburbia home.

Pew Research Center notes that 175…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals
~ Ten years after the Arab Spring, Libya has another chance for peace
~ We can't seem to get enough of the Impressionists but can we move on from the sanitised version?
~ Many New Zealand species are already at risk because of predators and habitat loss. Climate change makes things worse
~ More talk, no action: Australia's approach to trade rules restraining vaccine production
~ Yes, women retire with less than men, but boosting compulsory super won't help
~ Medicinal cannabis to manage chronic pain? We don't have evidence it works
~ As one student gets out of bed, another gets in: thousands are 'hot-bedding' in Australia
~ Feminist struggles in times of pandemic: lessons from rural India
~ End Pakistan’s Enforced Disappearances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter