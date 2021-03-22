Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Group's report to Biden administration seeks commitment to human rights and democracy in Brazil

By Isabela Carvalho
Share this article
The document was compiled by a network of Brazilians and Americans living in the US, gathering policy topics directly affected by the Trump administration's relationship with Brazil's Bolsonaro


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Five tourist trips in England inspired by classic novels
~ How the UK's first lockdown changed water habits – and risked shortages
~ Fiction and memoirs were covering health way before the pandemic
~ Fake news: people with greater emotional intelligence are better at spotting misinformation
~ Football in Europe is being transformed by US private equity firms – here's how
~ Israel election: why is Palestine no longer an important campaign issue?
~ COVID-19: why are people with learning disabilities at greater risk?
~ Make way! Creating space for change in Canadian politics
~ French freelancer deported on arrival in Istanbul
~ After pineapple ban, Taiwan calls Beijing’s new agricultural investment offer ‘an old trick’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter