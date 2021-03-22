Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake news: people with greater emotional intelligence are better at spotting misinformation

By Tony Anderson, Senior Teaching Fellow in Psychology, University of Strathclyde
David James Robertson, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Strathclyde
Share this article
The spread of misinformation – in the form of unsubstantiated rumour and intentionally deceitful propaganda – is nothing new. Even in antiquity, Antony and Cleopatra were were cast as villains through fake news shared by Octavian.

However, the global proliferation of social media, the 24-hour news cycle and consumers’ ravenous desire for news – immediately and in bite-size chunks – means that today, misinformation is more abundant and accessible than ever.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Group's report to Biden administration seeks commitment to human rights and democracy in Brazil
~ Five tourist trips in England inspired by classic novels
~ How the UK's first lockdown changed water habits – and risked shortages
~ Fiction and memoirs were covering health way before the pandemic
~ Football in Europe is being transformed by US private equity firms – here's how
~ Israel election: why is Palestine no longer an important campaign issue?
~ COVID-19: why are people with learning disabilities at greater risk?
~ Make way! Creating space for change in Canadian politics
~ French freelancer deported on arrival in Istanbul
~ After pineapple ban, Taiwan calls Beijing’s new agricultural investment offer ‘an old trick’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter