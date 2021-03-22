Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French freelancer deported on arrival in Istanbul

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the attitude of the Turkish authorities towards foreign journalists, intercepting a French reporter on arrival and deporting him the next day as a threat to the country’s security. Turkey must respect the democratic rights of media personnel, RSF says.A freelancer for various media outlets including Orient XXI, Middle East Eye and The Guardian, Sylvain Mercadier was stopped by poli


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Group's report to Biden administration seeks commitment to human rights and democracy in Brazil
~ Five tourist trips in England inspired by classic novels
~ How the UK's first lockdown changed water habits – and risked shortages
~ Fiction and memoirs were covering health way before the pandemic
~ Fake news: people with greater emotional intelligence are better at spotting misinformation
~ Football in Europe is being transformed by US private equity firms – here's how
~ Israel election: why is Palestine no longer an important campaign issue?
~ COVID-19: why are people with learning disabilities at greater risk?
~ Make way! Creating space for change in Canadian politics
~ After pineapple ban, Taiwan calls Beijing’s new agricultural investment offer ‘an old trick’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter