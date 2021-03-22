Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola's new penal code, which decriminalizes homosexual relationships, comes into force

By Liam Anderson
Share this article
The new legislation was approved in 2019, but only ratified in December 2020. It replaces the old penal code of 1886 of the Portuguese colonial administration.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ After pineapple ban, Taiwan calls Beijing’s new agricultural investment offer ‘an old trick’
~ To help insects, make them welcome in your garden – here's how
~ Why Christianity put away its dancing shoes – only to find them again centuries later
~ Jocks and frat boys more likely than other men in college to visit 'slut pages' and post nude images without consent
~ Your brain thinks – but how?
~ Biden immigration overhaul would reunite families split up by deportation
~ US has a long history of violence against Asian women
~ Why can't the IRS just send Americans a refund – or a bill?
~ COVID associated with hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo – new study confirms link
~ The pandemic has been tough on young people – which is why summer break is so important for their mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter