US has a long history of violence against Asian women
By Karen Leong, Associate Professor of Women and Gender Studies, and Asian Pacific American Studies, Arizona State University
Karen Kuo, Associate Professor of Asian Pacific American Studies, Arizona State University
US culture has long represented Asian American women as sexually seductive – showing how victims' gender and race cannot be separated when attacked by white male violence.
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 22, 2021