Human Rights Observatory

COVID associated with hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo – new study confirms link

By Kevin Munro, Ewing Professor of Audiology, University of Manchester
Some viruses, such as measles, mumps and meningitis, can cause hearing difficulties, but what about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19?

In the first few months of the pandemic, a rapid systematic review of COVID-19 and hearing difficulties revealed a possible link between COVID-19 and audio-vestibular symptoms (hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo). However, both the quantity and quality of the…


© The Conversation -


