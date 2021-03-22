Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa is ripe for electoral reform. Why its time might have come

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
South Africa adopted its electoral system during the process of making a new constitution in the run up to its transition to democracy in 1994.

The system agreed was proportional representation. This involved parties drawing up lists of representatives which would get seats in legislatures according to the proportion of votes the parties won in the polls. This system…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After pineapple ban, Taiwan calls Beijing’s new agricultural investment offer ‘an old trick’
~ Angola's new penal code, which decriminalizes homosexual relationships, comes into force
~ To help insects, make them welcome in your garden – here's how
~ Why Christianity put away its dancing shoes – only to find them again centuries later
~ Jocks and frat boys more likely than other men in college to visit 'slut pages' and post nude images without consent
~ Your brain thinks – but how?
~ Biden immigration overhaul would reunite families split up by deportation
~ US has a long history of violence against Asian women
~ Why can't the IRS just send Americans a refund – or a bill?
~ COVID associated with hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo – new study confirms link
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter