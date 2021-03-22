Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How feminist research and teaching gained a foothold in the Nigerian academy

By Abena Asefuaba Yalley, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Konstanz
The unequal status of women persists, despite various waves of feminist activism around the world for centuries. One major gain of feminists, however, is the rate at which their views have spread and how far their influence now reaches.

But there’s a gap in knowledge of how feminism has developed – in practice and as an academic subject – in countries like Nigeria. Specifically, little has been done to trace the contributions of local writers, thinkers and activists to feminism.

In our…


© The Conversation -


