Ghana's lockdown hit vulnerable workers hard: what needs to happen next time
By Kunal Sen, Professor and Director, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Michael Danquah, Research Fellow, United Nations University
Robert Darko Osei, Associate Professor, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER),, University of Ghana
Simone Schotte, Research Associate, United Nations University
Coronavirus lockdowns brought the world to a standstill. Rules on hygiene and social distancing have reshaped daily life, schools and businesses had been closed, and gatherings banned. Almost 2.7 billion workers, representing around 81% the world’s workforce, have been affected by partial or full lockdown regulations.
We looked at how the lockdown strategies in Ghana affected the labour market in the country. The aim was to identify lessons that could be learnt from Ghana’s policy response…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 22, 2021