Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada Should Strive for More on World Water Day

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Water jugs in the community water center in Grassy Narrows, Canada. April 13, 2016.  © 2016 Human Rights Watch Where would we be without water to drink, to wash and cook with, and to keep us healthy and alive? Water is essential. But as we mark another World Water Day, many First Nations communities in Canada still don’t have access to safe water. Five years ago today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a commitment of $1.8 billion over five years to address the water crisis so First Nations wouldn’t need to boil water to make it drinkable, rely on bottled water,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Malaysia’s ‘fake news’ ordinance takes effect amid continuing concern over the COVID-19 state of emergency
~ Tanzania's Samia Hassan has the chance to heal a polarised nation
~ One veteran on average dies by suicide every 2 weeks. This is what a royal commission needs to look at
~ When Will There be Justice for Mali Massacre?
~ 'They lost our receipts three times': how getting an insurance payout can be a full-time job
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison becomes tangled in his own spider web
~ China has detained my young children. I don't know if I'll ever see them again
~ Syria: Bread Crisis Exposes Government Failure
~ The second phase of Australia's COVID vaccine rollout is underway, despite a rocky start. Here's what you need to know
~ Not 'if', but 'when': city planners need to design for flooding. These examples show the way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter