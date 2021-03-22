Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When Will There be Justice for Mali Massacre?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A woman walks with her daughter past the remains of homes that were destroyed during the March 23, 2019 attack on Ogossagou village by armed Dogon men in which over 150 civilians were killed.  © 2019 UNICEF/Keita The worst atrocity in Mali’s recent history occurred two years ago, on March 23, when over 150 civilians were massacred in Ogossagou village. Dozens of survivors described to Human Rights Watch how heavily armed ethnic Dogon men attacked the village in central Mali, accusing ethnic Peuhl residents of supporting armed Islamist groups. The attackers executed,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


