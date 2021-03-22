Tolerance.ca
The second phase of Australia's COVID vaccine rollout is underway, despite a rocky start. Here's what you need to know

By Natasha Yates, Assistant Professor, General Practice, Bond University
Phase 1B of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started today, after a few teething troubles.

Last week the federal government prematurely released the national online booking system, which went live before GPs were expecting it. Practices have been swamped with phone calls since, despite many having not yet received any supply of COVID vaccines.

What’s more, extreme weather and flooding…


