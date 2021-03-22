Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not 'if', but 'when': city planners need to design for flooding. These examples show the way

By Elizabeth Mossop, Dean of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
It's not enough to continue to build cities and towns based on business-as-usual planning principles. We need to plan and design our urban spaces around the idea that flooding is inevitable.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'They lost our receipts three times': how getting an insurance payout can be a full-time job
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison becomes tangled in his own spider web
~ China has detained my young children. I don't know if I'll ever see them again
~ The second phase of Australia's COVID vaccine rollout is underway, despite a rocky start. Here's what you need to know
~ Youth anxiety and depression are at record levels. Mental health hubs could be the answer
~ Why do people try to drive through floodwater or leave it too late to flee? Psychology offers some answers
~ Ancient undersea middens offer clues about life before rising seas engulfed the coast. Now we have a better way to study them
~ Scores of medevac refugees have been released from detention. Their freedom, though, remains tenuous
~ It's great to want wage growth, but the way we're going about it could stunt the recovery
~ Banning mobile phones in schools can improve students' academic performance. This is how we know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter