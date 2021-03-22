Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China has detained my young children. I don't know if I'll ever see them again

I am a Uyghur who was forced to flee Xinjiang five years ago, leaving four of my children who are now in an ‘orphan camp’


© Amnesty International -


