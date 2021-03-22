Ancient undersea middens offer clues about life before rising seas engulfed the coast. Now we have a better way to study them
By Katherine Woo, Postdoctoral Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, James Cook University
Geoff Bailey, Emeritus Professor of Archaeology, University of York
Jessica Cook Hale, Visiting Scholar, University of Georgia
Jonathan Benjamin, Associate Professor in Maritime Archaeology, Flinders University and ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Sean Ulm, Deputy Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, James Cook University
Undersea shell middens contain important clues about the past - what people ate, who they were interacting with and how the climate was changing. Now we have a better way to detect and excavate them.
