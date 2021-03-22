Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient undersea middens offer clues about life before rising seas engulfed the coast. Now we have a better way to study them

By Katherine Woo, Postdoctoral Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, James Cook University
Geoff Bailey, Emeritus Professor of Archaeology, University of York
Jessica Cook Hale, Visiting Scholar, University of Georgia
Jonathan Benjamin, Associate Professor in Maritime Archaeology, Flinders University and ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Sean Ulm, Deputy Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, James Cook University
Share this article
Undersea shell middens contain important clues about the past - what people ate, who they were interacting with and how the climate was changing. Now we have a better way to detect and excavate them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China has detained my young children. I don't know if I'll ever see them again
~ Why do people try to drive through floodwater or leave it too late to flee? Psychology offers some answers
~ Scores of medevac refugees have been released from detention. Their freedom, though, remains tenuous
~ It's great to want wage growth, but the way we're going about it could stunt the recovery
~ Banning mobile phones in schools can improve students' academic performance. This is how we know
~ Previous governments blocked it, but anti-slavery law should now be an urgent priority for New Zealand
~ ASIO's language shift on terrorism is a welcome acknowledgment of the power of words
~ Genuine about climate action, Mr Cormann? Here's how to turn over a new leaf
~ Scores of medevac refugees have been released from detention. Their freedom, though, is an illusion
~ 3 trauma takes the media gets wrong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter