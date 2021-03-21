Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Banning mobile phones in schools can improve students' academic performance. This is how we know

By Louis-Philippe Beland, Assistant Professor of Economics, Carleton University
A study compared students' performance in schools that had banned mobiles and schools that hadn't. They found students who weren't allowed to use mobile phones in class had higher test scores.


© The Conversation


