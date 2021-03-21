Tolerance.ca
Previous governments blocked it, but anti-slavery law should now be an urgent priority for New Zealand

By Kris Gledhill, Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology
Pressure from business leaders and a simple legislative process leave few excuses for not introducing rules to combat modern slavery in commercial supply chains.


