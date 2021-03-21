Tolerance.ca
3 trauma takes the media gets wrong

By Meera Atkinson, Adjunct Lecturer in Writing, University of Notre Dame Australia
Michael Salter, Scientia Associate Professor of Criminology, UNSW
Originating in the medical sciences, where it referred to physical injury, the term “trauma” is now often used in popular and scholarly discussion to refer to psychological injury. While large-scale mental health surveys consistently find sexual assault is a major risk factor for traumatic illness, it’s often assumed pre-existing mental illness is the cause of the allegation itself.

Arguments around the truthfulness of assault claims can hinge on stereotypical portrayals of people living…


