Human Rights Observatory

Canadians are having less sex, not more, during the coronavirus pandemic

By Yuliya Rackal, Assistant Professor Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
Research has shown that healthy, consensual and enjoyable sex is a great way to improve coping abilities. But during the pandemic, when resilience is valuable, Canadians are having less sex, not more.


