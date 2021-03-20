Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala Should Do More for LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protest against the “Life and Family Protection” bill in Guatemala City, May 1, 2019. © Daniel Villatoro “We know where you live, we’re going to kill you.” Those words echoed in Ale’s mind long after she left Guatemala to seek asylum. The men who threatened her had phoned to extort her nearly every day for two months in 2018, calling her homophobic slurs and misgendering her.  “It’s What Happens When You Look Like This” “It’s What Happens When You Look Like This” Ale’s case was one of dozens that Human Rights Watch documented in a report published in March…


