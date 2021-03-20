Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Immigration Detainees Hunger Strike Again As Canada Fails To Listen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Entrance to the Canadian Border Security Agency's (CBSA) Laval Immigration Holding Centre in Quebec, Canada. © Wikimedia Desperate immigration detainees have undergone three separate hunger strikes in a Montreal-area detention facility since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to protest what they feel are life-threatening conditions. Last month, at least five detainees in the facility contracted Covid-19, and on March 1, seven went on a five-day hunger strike. “We are distraught and very fearful for our health. … it is only a matter of time before we are all infected,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


