Human Rights Observatory

'Sex addiction' isn't a justification for killing, or really an addiction – it reflects a person's own moral misgivings about sex

By Joshua B. Grubbs, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Bowling Green State University
'Sex addiction' isn't a diagnosable disorder, but the turmoil religious men feel over the disconnect between their sexual values and behavior can lead to real psychological distress.


© The Conversation -


