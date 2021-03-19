Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The difficulties journalists face covering the COVID-19 pandemic in three African countries

By Jeslyn Lemke
Journalists from Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria identified mis-and disinformation, and safety concerns while in the field, as some of the greatest obstacles while reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic.


