Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF protesters call for release of Moroccan journalist on hunger strike

By robing
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) protested outside the Moroccan embassy in Paris today to press for the urgent release of Maati Monjib, a journalist with French and Moroccan dual citizenship who has been held for more than two and half months in a jail in Rabat and whose health is worsening dangerously after 16 days on hunger strike.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Protests erupt in Bangladesh after writer charged under the Digital Security Act dies in prison
~ Not just Atlanta, but also Victoria, B.C.
~ Armenia's PM calls for early elections in June in bid to de-escalate crisis
~ The toxic masculinity of Georgia’s gangster prince
~ The Atlanta attacks were not just racist and misogynist, they painfully reflect the society we live in
~ Halting vaccine rollout: is allowing harm worse than doing harm?
~ Danone's CEO has been ousted for being progressive – blame society not activist shareholders
~ Stark choice for Israel as voters head to polls for fourth time in two years
~ Oil: why higher prices will complicate the energy transition
~ Audio cassettes: despite being 'a bit rubbish', sales have doubled during the pandemic – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter