Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stark choice for Israel as voters head to polls for fourth time in two years

By Amnon Aran, Senior Lecturer in International Politics of the Middle East, City, University of London
Share this article
Voters are faced with the choice between a far-right ultra-religious coalition and a liberal secular bloc. The stakes are high.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Protests erupt in Bangladesh after writer charged under the Digital Security Act dies in prison
~ Not just Atlanta, but also Victoria, B.C.
~ Armenia's PM calls for early elections in June in bid to de-escalate crisis
~ The toxic masculinity of Georgia’s gangster prince
~ The Atlanta attacks were not just racist and misogynist, they painfully reflect the society we live in
~ Halting vaccine rollout: is allowing harm worse than doing harm?
~ Danone's CEO has been ousted for being progressive – blame society not activist shareholders
~ Oil: why higher prices will complicate the energy transition
~ Audio cassettes: despite being 'a bit rubbish', sales have doubled during the pandemic – here's why
~ Solar technologies can speed up vaccine rollout in Africa. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter