Oil: why higher prices will complicate the energy transition

By Jorge Guira, Associate Professor of Law and Finance, University of Reading
The oil price is on a rollercoaster. Having crashed into negative territory just last April, the price of Brent crude climbed all the way to US$70 (£50) earlier in March. It has since slid below US$64. So where is it heading and what are the implications?

There are several reasons why oil…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


